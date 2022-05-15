Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $125.89

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.38.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte acquired 1,896 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 293,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a twelve month low of $95.72 and a twelve month high of $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.
About Woodward (Get Rating)
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
