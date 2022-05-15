Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives C$43.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,463. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$39.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -196.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

