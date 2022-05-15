Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Increased by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Brunswick makes up about 8.8% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 0.73% of Brunswick worth $56,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Brunswick stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

