BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $127.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.28 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.