BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

