BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Dover by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 50,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Dover by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Dover by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $132.83 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $128.31 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

