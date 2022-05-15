BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $562,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

