BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $701,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,377,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,725,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,862,000 after buying an additional 37,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after buying an additional 3,384,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,248.67.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.32 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 85.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

