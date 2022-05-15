BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $841,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,770,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $588.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $594.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.70 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

