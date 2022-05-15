BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $905,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBH opened at $115.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

