BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $5,666,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

NYSE:ALL opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.02. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

