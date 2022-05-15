BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 104 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Target were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

TGT stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.36 and its 200 day moving average is $228.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

