BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,747 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in First Solar were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in First Solar by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,776 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $183,267.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,649.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

