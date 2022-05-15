BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 410 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 88,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.