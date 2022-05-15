BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 583 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $165.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.27 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

