BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $336.85 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $322.20 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.25 and its 200 day moving average is $420.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.