Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $179,801.04 and $40,731.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00500465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00037598 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,672.94 or 1.88858142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

