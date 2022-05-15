Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.57% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $12.56.
About Burford Capital (Get Rating)
Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.