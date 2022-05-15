Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,977,000 after purchasing an additional 798,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 327,355 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,618,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 580,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $13,687,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter.

About Burford Capital (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.