BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BuzzFeed.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZFD. Bank of America assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

BZFD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 207,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BuzzFeed by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Founder Collective GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

