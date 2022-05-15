BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWXT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

In related news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 358,738 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

