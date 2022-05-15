CaixaPay Tops One Day Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00506506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00037570 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,786.19 or 1.91323670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars.

