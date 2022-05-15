Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

CALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.