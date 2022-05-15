Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $27.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.