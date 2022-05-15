Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $17.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $131,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $46,040.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,286 shares of company stock worth $934,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

