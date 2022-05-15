Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,571,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,964,000 after acquiring an additional 127,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 460,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,069 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.