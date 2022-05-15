Carry Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.44 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Carry has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market cap of $57.55 million and $19.44 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00061820 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011704 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000723 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

