Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carvana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.04.

Shares of CVNA opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.85. Carvana has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $16,267,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Carvana by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 807,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,311,000 after purchasing an additional 207,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,052,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

