CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.78.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CASI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
