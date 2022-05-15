Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.30.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

