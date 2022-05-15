Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CF Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.46%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

