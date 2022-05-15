Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 131.32 and a quick ratio of 131.32. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. This is a boost from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -56.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

