Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 501 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 67,555 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,764.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $25,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $818,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of ALTR opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

