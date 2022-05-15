CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. CCC Intelligent Solutions reported earnings of $17.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million.

CCCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,107,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,383,000 after acquiring an additional 83,336 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,374. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.10. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.30.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

