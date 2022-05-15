Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) to announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.27. Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.95) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. 469,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,362 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after acquiring an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,939,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 534,467 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

