Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the highest is $43.50 million. Cellectis reported sales of $14.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $113.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $144.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $125.60 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $152.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cellectis by 29.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

CLLS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 140,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,629. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $144.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

About Cellectis (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.