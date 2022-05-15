Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $120.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after buying an additional 173,585 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,067,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Celsius by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

