CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 68.1% in April

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the April 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of CIG stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,508,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,533. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.51. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Get CEMIG alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.