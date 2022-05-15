Ceres Trading 26.9% Lower This Week (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $210,912.22 and $35,076.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $38.26 or 0.00122907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00499487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00037939 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,715.65 or 1.88597667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.