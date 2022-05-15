CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the April 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CFFEW stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

