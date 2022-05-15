Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.92. 1,529,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,374. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,382.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.89.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

