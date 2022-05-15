Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 11,425 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,773,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,828,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

