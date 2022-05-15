Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.18. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.63% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.81%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.