Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $189.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 57.9% in a year, ahead of the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s gain of 45.4%. Based on a slew of tailwinds, it seems poised for further capital appreciation. The supermajor is considered one of the best placed integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production growth. America’s No. 2 energy company’s project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash generating offshore assets in Israel. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend and boosted the stock repurchase program. Consequently, Chevron is viewed as a preferred energy major to own now.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

CVX stock opened at $167.87 on Friday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 452,115 shares of company stock valued at $69,708,842. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 77,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

