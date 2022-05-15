Citigroup Inc. Acquires 66,197 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $40,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 71,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after acquiring an additional 144,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,828 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,128. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $176.21 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.67 and a 200 day moving average of $207.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.