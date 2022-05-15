Citigroup Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $250.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

AAP opened at $211.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.42 and a 200 day moving average of $222.67. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

