Citigroup Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $11.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.58.

SOFI stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,982,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,031,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

