CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.51% of CMS Energy worth $1,039,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $69.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.