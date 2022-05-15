Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098,292 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 129,054 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. 29,683,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,172,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.