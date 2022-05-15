Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Allison Pickens Sells 500 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $58.80 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.
About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.
