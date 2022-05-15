Conceal Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,911.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $30,911.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,637.43 or 0.99877960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00035080 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00107549 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00202963 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00230741 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00110920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,110,264 coins and its circulating supply is 12,038,292 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

